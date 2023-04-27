Woman in Dover Shot While Walking Her Dog

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Schoolhouse Lane yesterday evening. The incident happened when a 47-year-old woman was walking her dog on Schoolhouse Lane and people began arguing in the area. She heard several gun shots and was shot. She was transported to Bayhealth by a privately owned vehicle for treatment. Currently police have no leads or suspect descriptions. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.