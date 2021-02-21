Woman Killed In Fiery Kent Co. Crash

A crash in Kent County has claimed the life of a 39-year-old Felton woman.

Delaware State Police said the woman was a passenger in a car that was going southbound on McGinnis Pond Road approaching a sharp curve in the roadway north of Lexington Mill Road Saturday night. The car traveled across the northbound lane and struck a tree. The vehicle spun around and caught fire.

Some people who were in the area assisted the passenger, who died at the scene. The driver, a 37-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash and investigation resulted in a closure of McGinnis Pond Road in the area for about three-and-a-half hours. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-698-8451 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.