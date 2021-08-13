Woman Pleads Guilty In Husband’s Shooting Death

A Sharptown woman has pled guilty to second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a crime of violence for the September 2020 shooting death of her husband.

According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 55-year-old Sharon Kohlhoff will be sentenced in October.

Police responded to reports of the shooting and discovered Kohlhoff going through financial paperwork, with a revolver nearby. Edward Kohlhoff III was found in the kitchen with five gunshot wounds.

According to prosecutors, Sharon Kohlhoff at no time expressed being in fear of her husband.

The State’s Attorney commented:

Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie L. Dykes handled the case and specifically thanked Sergeant S. Hallman, other members of the Maryland State Police – Homicide Unit, Victim-Witness Coordinator Kim Lynch, and all those who assisted in the investigation and prosecution of this case. SA Dykes remarked, “A family has suffered irreparably and tremendously, in ways most of us can only imagine. The criminal justice system is ill equipped to make them whole. Our hope is that the resolution of this case affords accountability and finality.”