Woman Reported Missing in Wicomico County

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person case. Kadisha Smith was last seen June 3rd on Delaware Ave. in Salisbury. Smith is described as a 28-year-old black woman, 5 ft 2 in, approximately 150 lbs. She has a scar on her right hand and a flower tattoo on her right wrist. If anyone has any additional information regarding the location of Ms. Smith, please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898.

