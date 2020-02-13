Woman robbed in Weis parking lot in Lewes

Police are searching for the suspect who robbed a woman in the Weis parking lot in Lewes.

According to the Delaware State Police Department, the incident took place shortly before 6 p.m., Thursday as troopers were called to the Weis Market parking lot in Lewes.

Troopers arrived and made contact with a 23-year-old woman who said she arrived in the parking lot and was getting out of her car when she was approached from behind. The unknown suspect grabbed the victim’s pocket where her money was located.

A brief struggle ensued when the suspect struck the victim with his arm and was able to take an undisclosed amount of cash out of her pocket.

The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly Hispanic, between the ages of 16-19 and 5’07-5’09” tall, wearing a blue or black jacket and a beanie cap.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.