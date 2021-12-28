Woman Shot In Salisbury; Police Search For Suspect

Salisbury Police are looking for the person who shot a 35-year-old woman Monday at Dollar General on North Salisbury Boulevard.

Gary Dupont Jr.

Officers responded to the store Monday at about 10:45 a.m. The woman was shot during an altercation with a man. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police at one point believed that a person of interest went into a home on Church Street, but after going inside they did not find the person.

Salisbury Police want to find someone who is preliminarily identified as 32-year-old Gary Dupont in connection with the incident.



Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165 or Maryland Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776..