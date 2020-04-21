Woman shot, injured in Salisbury

Maryland State Police are actively investigating an apparent shooting in Salisbury that injured a 38 year old woman.

The victim, a 38-year old woman from Salisbury, is not being identified at this time. She is currently undergoing treatment at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

The suspect is described as an African American male with dark skin, 5’7”, 130-140 lbs., and wearing black pants with a dark green hooded sweatshirt. Witnesses told police he was wearing a black face mask and no gloves at the time of the shooting.

According to Maryland State Police, shortly after 9:30 p.m., Monday troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to the 800 block of Miami Avenue in Salisbury for the report of a shooting.

Responding troopers were met by the victim who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to her leg. Troopers immediately rendered aid at the scene until EMS responded to transport her to the hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect knocked on the door of the victim’s home, identifying himself as her cousin. When she opened the door, the suspect reportedly aimed the gun at her and demanded money. The suspect fired the gun and fled the scene.

Responding troopers from the Salisbury Barrack secured a perimeter, searched the area and conducted neighborhood checks. Crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to gather evidence and process the scene. Deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist with the investigation.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, Lower Shore Region are the lead in the investigation. Police urge anyone with information relevant to this case, to contact Maryland State Police at the Salisbury Barrack at 410-749-3101. The investigation continues..