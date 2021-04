Delaware State Police are searching for a woman in a case of felony theft.

Police said Wednesday that the suspect was employed by an elderly woman, and a large amount of cash was stolen from her. The victim had hired the woman last fall.

Warrants are on file charging 40-year-old Amy Abell of Lincoln.

Anyone who knows of Abell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police at Troop 4 at 302-752-3793 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.