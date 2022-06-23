Woman Struck and Critically Injured by Auto in Ocean City

For the second time this week, Ocean City police are investigating another pedestrian accident.

Just before 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, a woman was struck and critically injured on southbound Coastal Highway at 139th Street. They found her facedown on the roadway, unconscious but still breathing. She was taken to a trauma center.

The striking auto and driver were located at 138th Street.

This past Monday evening, a 22-year-old male firefighter in town for the Maryland State Fireman’s Association convention was struck and killed at 46th Street.

