Woman Visiting Ocean City Drowns after Swimming in the Ocean Alone

A woman is dead after going for a swim in the ocean in the area of 70th Street in Ocean City Saturday afternoon. Police say she was with friends, but decided to go into the ocean alone. Her friends said she drifted south a few blocks – when they realized they couldn’t see her and they called 911 after searching for about 40 minutes. The woman was located in the water off 43rd Street by the US Coast Guard about an hour later and taken to the Ocean City Coast Guard Station and transported to Atlantic General Hospital by Ocean City EMS, where she was pronounced dead. Police say the woman and her friends were in Ocean City for vacation – and were not attending the Ocean’s Calling Festival.