Woman Wanted On Warrants Arrested Following Traffic Stop

Tara Madden

A Selbyville woman who was wanted on four active criminal warrants has been arrested.

According to Delaware State Police, a Greenwood Police officer saw a car fail to stop at a red light on Sussex Highway in the area of Market Street Thursday. The driver was identified as 38-year-old Tara Madden. State Police said a computer check determined that she was connected to several incidents that occurred in March and April in the Frankford, Millville and Millsboro areas.

Madden is charged with theft of a controlled substance, theft greater than $1,500, theft from a senior, criminal mischief and offensive touching.

State Police said Madden was arraigned, and released on $4,500 unsecured bond.