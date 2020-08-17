Woman Who Refused to Stop for Police without Face Covering on R.B. Boardwalk Gets Cited!

Around 7 a.m. last Thursday, a woman who was not wearing a required face covering while on the Rehoboth Beach boardwalk refused to comply with officers’ commands to stop. She repeatedly walked away from them, says Lt. Jaime Riddle, police spokesman.

For nearly a distance of four blocks, he said, officers repeatedly attempted to obtain compliance before officers finally stopped and detained her near the Henlopen. Although by law she did resist arrest, he pointed out, she was only charged with a civil town ordinance for violation of the state of emergency (face-covering requirement).

There were 25 civil citations issued in July for violation of the emergency order and this was the fifth citation issued in August, Lt. Riddle added.