Women Bag $6K in Victoria’s Secret Merchandise, Flee

Four unknown females entered the Victoria’s Secret Tanger Outlets store outside Rehoboth around 4:40 p.m. this past Saturday and stole an estimated $6,000 in merchandise.

All four women, says Cpl. Leonard DeMalto, state police spokesman, grabbed store bags and began filling the bags with various pieces of clothing and other merchandise.

The females then fled the store on foot without rendering payment for any of the items.

Of the approximately $6,000 worth of goods taken, he said, nothing has been recovered. The suspects fled from the Outlets in a white Honda Crosstour.

Neither the vehicle nor any of the suspects were located by the police. The incident was also reported to the police approximately 1.5 hours after it occurred, he noted.

All four suspects were described as black women in their 20’s, approximately 5’06” tall, with average to thin builds, and all wearing facemasks. The case remains under investigation.