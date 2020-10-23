Woodbridge HS Closed for Coronavirus

Tonight’s first football game between rivals Delmar and Woodbridge was sidelined before it even began after multiple positive coronavirus tests came back for staff and students at Woodbridge High School. The Woodbridge School District posted a statement today closing the High School campus for 2 weeks while the situation is investigated and the building is cleaned. All who tested positive are now in a 14 day quarantine and will not return to school until that has passed. Others who have been in closed contact may also have to quarantine – those decisions will be made by the Division of public health. The district has prepared for a situation like this – and will shift to remote learning during the closure – and district officials expect to reopen the school on November 9th.