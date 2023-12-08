Woodburn Illuminated
December 8, 2023/
Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney will join Biggs Museum of American Art and First State Heritage Park to host Woodburn Illuminated tonight. This is a free holiday event that will include candle illuminations, a tree lighting ceremony, student choirs and jazz ensembles, tours of historic Woodburn, and more. Woodburn Illuminated will be from 6 to 9pm on Friday, December 8.
Woodburn has served as the official residence of the Governor of Delaware since 1965 and is located at 151 Kings Hwy SW in Dover.