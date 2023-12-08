Image courtesy Delaware.gov

Governor John Carney and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney will join Biggs Museum of American Art and First State Heritage Park to host Woodburn Illuminated tonight. This is a free holiday event that will include candle illuminations, a tree lighting ceremony, student choirs and jazz ensembles, tours of historic Woodburn, and more. Woodburn Illuminated will be from 6 to 9pm on Friday, December 8.

Woodburn has served as the official residence of the Governor of Delaware since 1965 and is located at 151 Kings Hwy SW in Dover.