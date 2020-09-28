The Woodland Ferry, which crosses the Nanticoke River near Seaford and Laurel, is scheduled to be suspended this week for the U.S. Coast Guard’s annual inspection.
The Coast Guard inspection’s goal is to ensure that the vessel complies with regulations and is safe.
According to DelDOT, the Woodland Ferry is scheduled to resume operations Saturday morning at 7:00, weather permitting.
Woodland Ferry Suspended This Week For Coast Guard Inspection
