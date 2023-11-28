UPDATED: Woodland Ferry has REOPENED

UPDATED – 11/28/23 12pm – The Woodland Ferry has reopened for crossings

========================================================

UPDATED – 11/28/23 – DelDOT advises that the Woodland Ferry is closed until further notice due to emergency tree removal

========================================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 11/27/23 – The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the Woodland Ferry will be closing today, Monday, November 27 at 11:00 A.M.

It will reopen to normal operations tomorrow morning at 7:00 A.M.