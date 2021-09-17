Woodland Ferry To Close Sunday Evening For Annual Maintenance

The Woodland Ferry, which crosses the Nanticoke River southwest of Seaford, is scheduled to close at the end of the weekend for several days of annual maintenance.

According to DelDOT, the closure is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. Sunday September 19th. Pending weather conditions, ferry service will resume at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, September 25th.

DelDOT said it “appreciates the patience of motorists and area residents during the ferry’s downtime.”