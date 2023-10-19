UPDATED: Woodland Ferry Now to Reopen Friday, Oct 20

UPDATED – 10/19/23 – Due to additional work required, the Woodland Ferry is now expected to reopen at 7am Friday, October 20.

The Woodland Ferry will be closed from Monday, October 16th through Wednesday, October 18th in order to perform maintenance on the Ferry. According to DelDOT, the ferry is expected to resume normal operations on Thursday, October 19th at 7:00 a.m.