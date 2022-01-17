Worcester Co. Accepts Applications For Nonprofit Grants

Nonprofit agencies are invited to apply for a grant from Worcester County Government in 2022.



Applications will be accepted through Monday, February 7th. Applying for a non-profit grant is not a guarantee that funding will be approved.

Grant awards will be announced after the Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget is adopted in June.

Applications are available to download as a PDF at www.co.worcester.md.us.

Completed grant applications should be mailed to the following address:

Wester County Government

One West Market Street, Room 1103

Snow Hill Maryland, 21863

Attention: Senior Budget Accountant Kim Reynolds