Worcester Co. Accepts Applications For Nonprofit Grants
January 17, 2022/
Nonprofit agencies are invited to apply for a grant from Worcester County Government in 2022.
Applications will be accepted through Monday, February 7th. Applying for a non-profit grant is not a guarantee that funding will be approved.
Grant awards will be announced after the Fiscal Year 2023 operating budget is adopted in June.
Applications are available to download as a PDF at www.co.worcester.md.us.
Completed grant applications should be mailed to the following address:
Wester County Government
One West Market Street, Room 1103
Snow Hill Maryland, 21863
Attention: Senior Budget Accountant Kim Reynolds