Worcester County Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing on a regular basis.

Appointments are strong encouraged.

Testing is available at the West Ocean City Park and Ride Wednesdays from 8:30 until noon, and for Worcester County residents Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Pocomoke Health Department in Pocomoke City from nine until three, in partnership with Atlantic General Hospital.

The Worcester County Health Department can be reached at 410-632-1100.