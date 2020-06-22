Worcester Co. Announces Grants For Small Businesses, Farmers Impacted By Pandemic

Worcester County small business owners and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to apply for grants.

Applications through the Workforce Back to Business COVID-19 Assistance Grant Program will be accepted online for two weeks starting July 8th. An independent review panel will evaluate the applications.

Grants will be awarded in increments of $5,000 based on the number of employees. Businesses with 1-25 employees could qualify for a grant of $5,000, and businesses with 25-50 full-time employees could be eligible for a grant of $10,000.

A grant of $7,500 could be available for agricultural producers through Worcester County Economic Development, which received CARES Act funding through the State of Maryland.

To find out more, visit chooseworcester.com