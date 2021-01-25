Worcester Co. Commissioners Name New Warden

The Worcester County Jail has a new Warden.

Fulton Holland has been named by County Commissioners to oversee the jail. Holland takes over for retiring Warden Donna Bounds.

Holland has 23 years of experience in law enforcement and corrections and is a certified corrections officer. His career with the Worcester County Jail dates back to 1997.

“I’m eager to begin my journey as the warden and would like to thank the Commissioners, Chief Administrative Officer Harold Higgins, and retiring Warden Donna Bounds for trusting me to fulfill the duties of the warden,” Holland said. “Thank you to the employees for their willingness to follow me, as I lead them by example with ethics, morals, and values as the foundation. We are a

family, and I will operate the facility as such. I will focus on employee retention, empowerment, and development to ensure that everyone is operating at their full potential for the betterment of the jail.”