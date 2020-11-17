Worcester Co. Company Donates 200,000 Face Shields To Md.

Eastern Shore – based Hardwire LLC has donated 200,000 face shields to the State of Maryland for use in school systems across the state.

Governor Larry Hogan accepted the donation at Annapolis High School Monday.

“After spending months ramping up our stockpile of PPE, Maryland now has a 90-day emergency supply of the most critical resources and has distributed more than 78 million units of PPE,” Hogan said. “This donation of face shields from Hardwire will help Maryland further boost our critical stockpile and prepare our state to face this surge of COVID-19.”

Hardwire re-tooled one of its facilities to produce the reusable face shields, which will give teachers and school staff an extra layer of protection. The company in Pocomoke City is a supplier of life-saving armor solutions to the military, law enforcement, schools and businesses.



“As a working father of four with a working spouse, and as an employer of essential workers who have families of their own, we understand how important it is to ensure schools are open, safe, and functional for teachers, staff, students, and their families,” Hardwire CE George Tunis said. “Our goal is to help offer another line of defense to ensure they remain safe and operational as long as possible.”