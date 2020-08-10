Worcester Co. COVID-19 Positivity Rate Is Highest In Md.

Maryland’s statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 reaches a new low, and while the rate in Worcester County has begun to level off during the first weekend of August, it remains a concern.

Governor Larry Hogan announced Sunday that the state’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 had dipped to 3.75-percent. Hospitalizations for coronavirus had also reached a plateau.

Worcester County’s positivity rate Sunday stood at 6.23-percent, which was the highest in the state.

“Our mitigation strategies are working, but this is no time to be complacent: it’s important to wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice physical distancing,” Hogan said. “98% of our economy is now open and able to operate in a safe way. We are doing much better on our health metrics and economic recovery than most of the rest of the country—let’s continue to work together and do what it takes to keep it that way.”