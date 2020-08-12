Worcester Co. COVID-19 Positivity Spike A False Positive?

The recently reported surge of positive COVID-19 test results in Worcester County may not have really happened at all.

Worcester County Health Officials have reached out to the State of Maryland about the discrepancies in early August. It turns out Worcester County was incorrectly counted as a hot spot, in that only positive results were being reported.

Erroneously, negative test results were being left out. Worcester County’s positivity rate is much more in line now with the statewide average.

Health officials say testing at the West Ocean City Park and Ride and at the Ocean City Convention Center has been going well, and compliance with facial covering requirements on the Ocean City boardwalk is estimated at about 70- percent. There will be more signage and educational efforts about the importance of masks as the Ocean City Air Show arrives this weekend.