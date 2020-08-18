Worcester Co. DUI Conviction Rate Is Tops In Md.

Worcester County has obtained Maryland’s highest prosecution rate for alcohol-and-drug related offenses.

The University of Maryland National Study Center for Trauma and EMS, in analyzing 2019 data, found that Worcester County had a 92.7 percent conviction rate in its handling of a total of 841 DUI – related offenses.

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser says the findings, which were similar to those reported by the Maryland State’s Attorney’s Association, help to spread the word that someone arrested under the influence of drugs or alcohol faces a high chance of being ultimately convicted.

“We are very proud of our efforts and our proven results in the prosecution of DUI cases in Worcester County,” Heiser said. “We want to continue to spread the word that when you are caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol in our county,

you have a 92.7% chance of being convicted, thanks to the excellent work of our police and prosecutors. Worcester County residents can rest assured knowing that this conviction rate means our roads are safer because we are holding violators accountable.”