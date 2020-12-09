Worcester Co. Examines Pandemic Impact On Public Safety

The Worcester County Commissioners have scheduled a special session this afternoon (Wednesday) to learn from some first responders who have served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Representatives of fire and ambulance companies will explain how the pandemic has impacted their service. The special session takes place today at 4:00 p.m. at the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Department on Snow Hill Road.

Also, commissioners recently voted to retain Commissioner Joe Mitrecic as President. Mitrecic was elected in District 7 in 2014. Commissioner Theodore Elder, also first elected in 2014 in the 4th District, was chosen as vice president of the Worcester County Commissioners.