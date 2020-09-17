Worcester Co. Extends Tobacco Prevention Grant Program

The Worcester County Health Department is seeking grant proposals from programs involved with community tobacco cessation and enforcement efforts.



Projects could include public awareness, outreach, education, recruitment and referral projects as well as other health related activities. Grant money comes from Cigarette Restitution Funds.



The deadline to apply for a mini-grant has been extended until September 25th. Local community organizations, non-profits, churches, private entities and workplaces may qualify.



The grant application is available from the Worcester County Health Department at 410-632-1100, ext. 1108. A team of local citizens will evaluate the applications. Awards will be made after October 23rd ranging between $1,000 and $2,000.