Worcester Co. FY ’21 budget holds the line on property taxes

Worcester County will maintain its real property tax rate at 84.5 cents per $100 of assessed value under a budget approved by County Commissioners for fiscal year 2021.

The spending package totals more than $204,000,000, one-and-a-half percent more than the current year’s budget.

Worcester County Officials say they tried to act proactively to address the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping in mind that the state budget could be further reduced.

The local income tax rate also stays at 2.25 percent.

Worcester County’s local tax rates are among the lowest of any county in Maryland.