Worcester Co. Invites Interested Applicants For Police Accountability Boards

The Worcester County Commissioners are inviting local residents to come forward if they are interested in serving on three new civilian police accountability boards.

Under a new state law, the Maryland Police Accountability Act replaces the Law Enforcement Officers Bill of Rights as the system that guides police discipline, making it a more external process.

The Police Accountability Board will consist of seven members and will function as the overall governing body. The Charging Committee will review complaints and investigations of police misconduct. The Trial Board will be chaired by a retired or administrative law judge.

Certain qualifications must be met, and members will undergo mandated training.

Applications to serve on these boards are available at www.co.worcester.md.us/PAB. Send the completed application along with a letter of interest and a resume outlining any pertinent experience, to PAB@co.worcester.md.us or Worcester County Administration at One West Market Street, Room 1103, Snow Hill, Maryland 21863. according to Worcester County Government.