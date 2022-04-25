Worcester Co. Names Workforce Development Specialist

Worcester County has hired a new Workforce Development Specialist within Worcester County Economic Development.

Nancy Schwendeman will oversee the county’s initiatives to educate and train people to meet the needs of current and future businesses and industries.

Worcester County workforce development partnerships also involve Worcester Tech High School, local chambers of commerce, the Maryland Department of Commerce, Small Business Association and others.

“We are thrilled to bring on Nancy as part of the Tourism and Economic Development team,” Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development Director Melanie Pursel said. “She brings an outstanding set of skills, solid experience, and excellent relationships in the Worcester region. She will truly be an asset as we move forward to address the workforce and training needs of our community.”

Schwendeman most recently worked with the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce, eventually becoming its deputy director.

“I am so excited to be working for Worcester County Economic Development,” Schwendeman said. “I look forward to partnering with the businesses and industries throughout the county and offering the services and support they need.”

For additional information about the programs and services available through WCED, call 410-632-1220 or visit https://chooseworcester.org.