Worcester Co. Opens 2nd Round Of Back-to-Business Grants

Worcester County begins accepting applications for another round of funding through the Workforce Back to Business COVID-19 Assistance Grant Program.

The program is federally funded through the CARES Act, and funds were awarded through the State of Maryland.

205 Worcester County businesses received part of $1.17-million awarded through the first round of the Back to Business program.

Applications may be filed online through September 18th. Small business owners, including sole proprietors with no employees, as well as farmers may qualify.

“We are pleased to be able to provide much needed relief to our businesses throughout Worcester County that have experienced business disruptions from COVID-19,” Worcester County Recreation, Parks, Tourism, and Economic Development Director Tom Perlozzo. “While we know these grants will never replace the loss of revenue businesses have experienced, it is our hope that the funds will provide short-term relief to assist them in remaining open.”

More information is available at www.chooseworcester.org.