Worcester Co. Schools Get Donations of Ballistics Shields from Hardwire LLC

A donation that no one hopes will ever need to be used…

The Worcester County Board of Education has accepted a donation from Hardwire LLC of emergency response shields. The shields are manufactured to withstand ammunition from several types of firearms.

Each Worcester County Public School will receive an appropriate number of shields to be placed in each building alongside other critical devices, such as fire extinguishers.

Pocomoke High School has previously been outfitted with 30 shields as part of a “whole school pilot program.”

“We remain incredibly grateful for the generosity support shown by our local business community, and Hardwire, LLC, is no exception. George and Emily Tunis have been an instrumental partner to WCPS in this critical area for schools,” Worcester County Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said. “It’s clear that learning cannot happen if students don’t feel safe within their learning environment. The shields donated by Hardwire provide us with another tool in our multi-faceted approach to safety and security in our schools.”

Hardwire will also provide a comprehensive training program for administrators, teachers and staff in partnership with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office.

Hardwire is a developer and supplier of advanced armor systems for the military, law enforcement and homeland security. It has also the same donation to schools in Wicomico County and Worcester County.

“Events like Uvalde are family and community-shattering. The safety of students and teachers in our local community is extremely important to us,” Hardwire CEO George Tunis said. “Hardwire is proud to take a proactive role in providing security and peace of mind to Worcester County and the Lower Shore, and we applaud Worcester County for its leadership in ensuring tools are available to staff and students to deter and protect against active shooters.”