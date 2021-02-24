Worcester Co. Schools Move Forward With ‘Responsible Return’

Worcester County Public Schools plan to move into Stage Four of what it calls its Responsible Return plan.

Effective March 8th, more students who have been part of the hybrid model will take part in in-person learning full-time, according to Worcester County Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor.

This also will put more students onto school buses, which will be cleaned and disinfected. However, the school system says due to the increasing numbers of students, it will not be able to provide social distance on bus routes.

Anyone who is able to transport his or her children to school is encouraged to do so.

