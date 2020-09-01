Worcester Co. Schools Set Goal For In-Person Instruction

Worcester County Public Schools will proceed with its ‘responsible return model’ and a virtual-learning-for-all model as the new school year starts.

Governor Larry Hogan’s recent announcement that all Maryland school systems were authorized to safely plan for in-person instruction does not change Worcester County’s plans, but Superintendent Lou Taylor said it affirms them.

Taylor said Worcester County Public Schools hope to move into phase two of reopening Monday, September 28th. Students would be phased back into classrooms while adhering to health and safety protocols.

District families would have the option to continue with distance learning if they feel that’s the best approach for their child.

Distance learning in Worcester County Public Schools begins Tuesday, September 8th.