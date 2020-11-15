Worcester Co. Schools Switch To All-Virtual Instruction Monday

Worcester County Public Schools announced Sunday that all schools in the system will transition to virtual instruction starting Monday, effective until Tuesday December 1st.

The decision was based on guidance given by the Maryland Department of Health and the Maryland Department of Education based on local COVID-19 statistics. Worcester County crossed a threshold of 6.6% daily positivity and 18.3 cases per 100,000 people, which are above the metrics that were recommended.

Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said in addition to moving to entirely remote learning, after school activities and athletics will be virtual as well during this two-week period. School officials say they will closely monitor health trends and will provide updates if any changes are made to the plan to return.

“Lastly, we recognize the inconvenience that this sudden announcement may cause, but we thank you for understanding as we put the health and safety of our students, staff and community first,” Taylor said in a statement.

The statement from Worcester County Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor follows:

Good afternoon, Worcester families,

For tomorrow, we encourage your family to look for specific communication from your school or teacher regarding logging in for distance learning. If you need to pick up your child’s device or other materials necessary for distance learning, please contact your child’s school.

