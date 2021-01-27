Worcester Co. Schools Target Feb. 8th For Expanded Hybrid Learning

Worcester County Public Schools are continuing a transition to hybrid instruction. Remaining students who were not part of the first week of in-person learning can start coming back Monday, February 8th.

Families will be contacted by school officials about schedule details. Hybrid students will learn in person during alternating weeks, until further notice.

Worcester County Public Schools have also introduced plans for a daily screening tool for students and parents to complete, and any students who is not feeling well should stay home. Masking and social distance protocols will be in effect.

“We continue to do everything we can to ensure your child is returning to a safe environment for learning, but for us to succeed, we want to again remind you how important your role is in keeping our schools open and safe. Each day, we need you to complete the screening tool honestly, and if your child is not feeling well, please keep them home,” Worcester County Public Schools Superintendent Lou Taylor said in a statement Tuesday. “For those that clear the screening process, make sure your child is properly masked and remind them to keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more between themselves and others.”