Worcester Co. Schools To Begin With Distance Learning

Students in Worcester County Public Schools will start the new academic with remote instruction September 8th, as the district hopes to progress in phases toward more in-person instruction.

Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor announced the decision Thursday, joined by members of the Board of Education, the Health Department, Worcester County Commissioners and educators.

A model known as Responsible Return was created collaboratively, according to Taylor, with a lot of input from local families and school staff.



“We have received an enormous amount of input from our families, faculty, and staff,” Taylor said. “I am confident that today’s decision is the right one for our community.”

Worcester County Schools hope to move into Stage Two, with groups of identified students back in the buildings for face-to-face instruction, by September 28th. Families would be able to choose whether their students could continue to take part in distance learning when students are able to return to the classroom.

“We recognize the fear that many families have at this tenuous time, so to ease those fears, Worcester County Public Schools will continue to offer a choice of distance learning for any families that do not wish to physically send their child

back to school,” Taylor added. “Parents will be able to exercise this option as schools reach out to invite their child back to the classroom.”