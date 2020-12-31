Worcester Co. Schools To Resume Hybrid Instruction

Worcester County Public Schools plan to resume the school year Monday, January 4th with a return of small targeted groups of students for in-person instruction.

Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said teachers and staff members have been trained for their specific roles and responsibilities regarding health and safety, and the school system is confident that “Stage Two” of its “Responsible Return” program can continue.

“In light of this robust training, we feel confident that our schools are well-positioned to continue our transition to Stage Two of our Responsible Return on January 4,” Taylor said in a message to the community. “As you know, Stage Two means our schools will welcome back our first small, targeted group of students back to in-person learning. Schools have already made contact with those families whose students have been asked to return.”

Worcester County Schools switched from hybrid instruction to remote-learning-only, before Thanksgiving, due to rates of COVID-19 cases.

“For those families who will remain in distance learning but look forward to returning to the classroom in our later waves during Stage Two, we will continue to consult with local health officials and regularly examine health and safety conditions to determine when those next waves of students may be able to return,” Taylor added in a statement. “Also, as in-person learning begins once again next week, I want to share with our high school students that we will also continue with our plan for Extracurricular Activities. You will receive specific information from your coach or advisor on what that will look like for your sport or activity.”