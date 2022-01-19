Worcester Co. Schools Waive 1st-Semester Final Exams For High School Students

First-semester final exams are waived for students at Worcester County Public Schools high schools.

The Board of Education granted that waiver Tuesday afternoon. The rates of students in COVID-19 quarantine and protocol were among the reasons for the decision, as well as concerns apparently raised by teachers.

The challenge of scheduling make-up tests for students who miss exam days was also a consideration.

“In order to maintain equity and fairness for all students, we have determined it is not in our students’ best interest for final exams to be administered. These exams were created with the mindset that our students who face the most challenges would be provided supports prior to the exam and during the exam in an equitable way,” the board’s agenda item stated.

