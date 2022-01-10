Worcester Co. Seeks Applicants For Local Commissions, Boards

Worcester County is looking to fill positions on several commissions.

The Board of Commissioners will consider applicants who are hoping to become more involved in their community and volunteer to serve on a board or commission.

Agricultural preservation, social services, ethics, recreation and economic development are just a few of the areas where commissioners are seeking citizen involvement. Positions in some cases are pertinent to one of the seven election districts, or may apply to all of Worcester County.

The following openings are available:



 District One, Southern District – Agricultural Preservation Advisory Board, Local Management Board, and Social Services Advisory Board

 District Three, Sinepuxent District – Board of Electrical Examiners, Ethics Board, Recreation Advisory Board, Commission for Women, and Water and Sewer Advisory Councils (WSAC) for Mystic Harbour (3 seats) and West Ocean City (2 seats)

 District Four, Western District – Economic Development Advisory Board, Tourism Advisory Committee, and Recreation Advisory Board

 District Five, Ocean Pines District – Social Services Advisory Board, and Ocean Pines WSAC (2 seats)

 District Six, Northern District –Ethics Board, Planning Commission, and Recreation Advisory Board

 District Seven, Ocean City – Economic Development Advisory Board, Board of Electrical Examiners, Housing Review Board, Social Services Advisory Board, and Tourism Advisory Committee

Current open seats that may be filled by residents countywide include the Adult Public Guardianship Board (2 seats), Drug and Alcohol Abuse Council (1 seat), Local Development Council for Ocean Downs Casino (4 seats), Commission for Women (1 seat), and the WSAC for Mystic Harbour (3 seats), West Ocean City (2 seats), and Ocean Pines (3 seats).

Anyone who is interested in a possible role may contact Karen Hammer at 410-632-1194 or send a letter of interest, resume and cover letter outlining pertinent experience to khammer@co.worcester.md.us or Worcester County Administration, One West Market Street, Room 1103, Snow Hill, Maryland 21863.







