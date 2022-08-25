Worcester Co. Seeks to Fill Out Police Accountability Board

The Worcester County Police Accountability Board has an opening on its Administrative Charging Committee.

Under the Maryland Police Accountability Act, the five-member committee will review complaints and investigations of police misconduct, determine whether an officer should be charged with misconduct, and if charged discipline would be recommended from the State – created matrix.

The Worcester County Police Accountability Board will hold its inaugural meeting September 15th. Two members will be chosen for the Administrative Charging Committee. Applications are being received for the Administrative Charging Committee and the Trial Board.

How to apply, courtesy of Worcester County Government:

Applications may be found at www.co.worcester.md.us/PAB. Send the completed application along with a letter of interest and a resume or cover letter outlining any pertinent experience, to khammer@co.worcester.md.us or Worcester County Administration at One West Market Street, Room 1103, Snow Hill, Maryland 21863.