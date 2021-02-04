Worcester Co. Selects Business Development / Retention Specialist

Worcester County Economic Development has named a specialist in Business Development and Retention.

Commissioners have chosen Michele Burke to lead the effort to attract, retain and expand business. She will act as primary liaison with area chambers of commerce, the Maryland Department of Commerce, Small Business Development Center and the Small Business Association.

Burke will also serve as Worcester County’s business ambassador to help existing owners and operators find the appropriate services and resources that could support their goals.

“This new role will truly complete the Economic Development and Tourism team that we have been building for Maryland’s Coast,” Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development Director Melanie Pursel said. “Michele has extensive sales and customer service experience, which is exactly what we need to assist existing businesses with growth and to attract new investors in the county.”