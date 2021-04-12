Worcester Co. Sets May 3rd To Fully Reopen Gov’t Facilities

Worcester County plans to fully reopen government offices and facilities to the public Monday, May 3rd.

Visitors will be required to wear masks and keep social distance, and will be screened when entering a county facility. Citizens will also be permitted to continue using document drop-boxes at the Government Center and at the Isle of Wight office building.

Circuit Court for Worcester County has been open to varying degrees, and full operations are expected to resume April 26th. The five library branches are currently open with computers available on a first-come first-served basis.