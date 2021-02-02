Worcester Co. Supplies Hands-Free CPR Devices For First Responders

Worcester County has obtained nine hands-free mechanical CPR devices, which will be distributed among nine volunteer fire companies.

One local fire company that bought a LUCAS hands-free device will also be reimbursed for the cost.

Worcester County utilized $168,000 in CARES Act funding to purchase the devices, which minimize a first responder’s risk to communicable disease such as COVID-19 while trying to save a life. The Worcester County Commissioners allocated CARES Act funding to help local volunteer fire companies that have been impacted financially during the pandemic.