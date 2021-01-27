Worcester Co. Takes Applications Hotel, Lodging Relief

Worcester County hotel operators and lodging providers whose business was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for financial relief.

The County is taking applications for grant funds, allocated by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan through the Department of Commerce. Grants may be used to meet payroll, pay rent, to buy PPE, cover sanitation expenses or to cover other costs related to the pandemic.

“These funds have been generously allocated by the governor through the Department of Commerce to assist the hotel and lodging industry, one of the most severely impacted by COVID-19 due to required closures and travel restrictions,” Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development Director Melanie Pursel said. “The intent of these funds is to give businesses much needed relief and continue to employ hundreds of people in our region as we move towards recovery.”

Grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, and applicants are urged to carefully review the requirements.

To apply, please CLICK HERE. For more information, please call Worcester County Economic Development at 410-632-3112.