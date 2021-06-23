Worcester Co. To End COVID-19 Local State Of Emergency

Worcester County will lift the local COVID-19 state of emergency effective July 1st.

With that, the executive order that allows expanded outdoor seating and carry-out and delivery of alcoholic beverage also will expire. Outdoor seating that was permitted solely through the executive orders shall be removed as required by the Worcester County Health Department, or the governing authority where the licensed premises is located. Worcester County Commissioners have approved a 60-day administrative grace period for restaurants in unincorporated areas through August 29th.

“Public health remains a top priority of the commissioners, and we owe a huge debt of gratitude to Worcester County Health Department professionals and their partners for working around the clock during the past 15 months to protect public health through education and testing and for their Herculean efforts to place vaccines in arms,” Worcester County Commission President Joe Mitrecic said. “No amount of thanks can convey our gratitude for the sacrifices they made to protect lives and bring us through the pandemic.”

For more information, please CLICK HERE