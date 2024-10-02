Worcester County Accepting Donations for Hurricane Helene Victims Through Noon Friday

Today through noon Friday, Oct. 2-4, Worcester County Government is collecting donations of over-the-counter medical supplies, snack food, and other items for McDowell County, North Carolina residents of all ages who were impacted by Hurricane Helene. Drop off locations include the Worcester County Government Center and the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill and branch libraries in Berlin, Ocean Pines, and Snow Hill. Worcester County Human Resources Specialist Kelly Brinkley said McDowell residents have lost everything, so their needs are tremendous and immediate. All medical supplies, pet food, and diapers should be new and unopened. Due to the lack of electricity and water in McDowell, all snack food donations should be pre-packaged and ready-to-eat. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/easternshorelanespocomoke.

Additional information from Worcester County Government:

Specialist Kelly Brinkley adds “When you don’t have food to fill your belly or a diaper to put on your baby, it affects your entire life. When someone has a chronic condition, like diabetes, specialty foods are lifesaving to that person.”

Specific needs include over-the-counter medical supplies, like first aid kits, Tylenol, Benadryl, and Motrin, gloves, and bug spray. Wipes and diapers for all ages and sizes from babies to adults are also needed. Consumable needs include juice boxes, sports drinks, variety packs containing individually packaged, single-serving snacks (like chips, fruit snacks, animal crackers, granola bars, and pop tarts), protein bars, healthy snacks for diabetics, and premade variety protein shake packs, like Ensure. Pet products needed include dry and wet dog and cat food.

“Because large volunteer organizations are providing meals and bulk water, our focus is on smaller unmet needs,” Brinkley said. “Our particular focus is on children’s snack food donations, from toddlers through teens.”

All donations collected through Worcester County Government will be brought to Eastern Shore Lanes in Pocomoke this Saturday at 8 a.m. for transport to the McDowell County Office of Emergency Management.

“We are working directly with McDowell County Emergency Management to send vital food and supplies to help their residents who have lost everything,” said Sara Chapman, owner of Eastern Shore Lanes in Pocomoke. Chapman is spearheading this project. “These individuals have lost everything and are currently staying in emergency shelters.”

