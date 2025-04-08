Worcester County Board of Education Narrows Superintendent Search to Two Finalists

The Worcester County Board of education has named the two finalists for the next Superintendent of Schools. Dr. Annette Wallace is a graduate of Worcester County Public Schools – and is the current Chief Safety Officer and Academic Officer for grades 9 to 12. Dr. Monique Wheatley-Phillip has over 30 years of educational experience and is currently Consulting Administrator for School Operations in Baltimore County Public Schools. Each candidate will take part in a Day in the District later this month. The Board hopes to choose its candidate this month and vote to appoint them in May – with the new superintendent beginning on July 1st.

Additional information from the Worcester County Board of Education:

Dr. Annette Wallace – A graduate of Worcester County Public Schools (WCPS), Dr. Annette Wallace currently serves as WCPS Chief Safety Officer and Academic Officer for grades 9-12. With a history of impactful leadership, Wallace served as principal of Pocomoke High School from 2012-2018, where she doubled AP enrollment while significantly improving student pass rates and launched Project 100 to increase access to post-secondary education, all of which led to the school becoming the district’s highest performing. Since her appointment to Chief Operating Officer in 2018, Wallace has demonstrated leadership in school construction, food services, technology, special education, all academic content areas, human resources, and student services. She holds degrees in Mathematics, School Leadership, and Educational Leadership, is actively involved in her community, and has presented as a thought leader at local, state, and national education conferences.

Dr. Monique Wheatley-Phillip – With over 30 years of educational experience, Dr. Monique Wheatley-Phillip is a strategic thinker and planner, skilled in fostering collaboration and building consensus. Wheatley-Phillip’s demonstrated leadership in using evidence-based instructional practices and data analytics have proven to narrow achievement gaps and improve student performance. As Consulting Administrator for School Operations in Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS), Wheatley-Phillip leads medium and large sized schools, supervising school principals serving across diverse communities. Prior to this role, Wheatley-Phillip served as BCPS’ Division Chief of Research, Accountability, and Assessment. She holds degrees in education as well as certificates in Leadership and Reading.

Each of the finalists’ “Day in the District” will include time to meet with local officials; interviews with panels of Central Office leaders, principals, teachers, support staff, business leaders, parents and community leaders; lunch with students; time to meet with members of the media; and dinner and discussion with the Board of Education.

“The search process to find a new educational leader in Worcester County has been a top priority for this Board. We are pleased with our progress in the search so far, and we are excited to announce our two highly qualified finalists,” Board of Education President Todd Ferrante said. “We greatly appreciate the investment our community is making by participating in the upcoming focus groups and providing input to the Board. We look forward to making a final decision soon and helping our new Superintendent create a vision and plan for transitioning into this leadership role.”